Reports: U.S. Intercepted Calls Between Trump Campaign Staff And Russian Intelligence : The Two-Way : NPR

Russian intelligence officials made repeated contact with members of President Trump's campaign staff, according to new reports that cite anonymous U.S. officials. American agencies were concerned about the contacts but haven't seen proof of collusion between the campaign and the Russian security apparatus, the reports say.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies intercepted the calls at the same time as they investigated Russia's attempts to tamper with the presidential election, according to The New York Times, which first reported the contacts.

Both the Times and CNN, which has published its own story about the intercepted communications, cite multiple current and former U.S. officials as the sources for their stories.

According to CNN, "The communications were intercepted during routine intelligence collection targeting Russian officials and other Russian nationals known to U.S. intelligence."

Reporter Matt Apuzzo, part of the Times team that broke the story, tells NPR's Morning Edition that while officials said they haven't seen proof of collusion — "just the flurry of contacts was enough, and the timing of the contacts, was enough to get them very concerned."