Trump's Plan To Hire 15,000 Border Patrol And ICE Agents Won't Be Easy : NPR

President Trump wants to hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents and 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to enforce his executive orders on immigration.

It wont be easy.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was blunt when asked by a member of Congress about it. He said he will add to the ranks "as fast as we can."

But he quickly added, "we will not lower standards and we will not lower training." Kelly then said he didn't believe "we're going to get 10,000 and 5,000 on board within the next couple of years."

The Border Patrol is part of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which enforces the law at the border. ICE officers enforce immigration and customs laws in the U.S. interior.

The number of CBP agents doubled during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, from 10,000 to 21,000. But there were problems. New agents were rushed through training and into the field, some without completed background checks.

"You have to make sure that no red flags come up in someone's background before you're putting them in a position like this," says Shawn Moran, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents Border Patrol agents.

Moran says it will be "difficult but not impossible" to find 5,000 new agents, adding that when it comes to hiring and training border patrol agents, "we are fans of extreme vetting to make sure that we get the right people."