White House Asked FBI To Publicly Refute Reports Trump Associates Had Russia Contacts : NPR

The White House is admitting that it discussed with the FBI media reports that Trump campaign officials were in contact with Russian intelligence agents, and that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI to publicly knock down the story.

FBI Director James Comey refused.

The administration is pushing back on a CNN report that White House officials "sought the help."

A senior administration official told reporters Friday morning that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe asked to speak to Priebus on Feb. 15, and told him the report in the New York Times about Russia contacts was inaccurate.

Priebus had first been approached by McCabe after a meeting in Priebus' office on another matter, according to the official. McCabe told Priebus the New York Times story was wrong, and then Priebus asked McCabe, "What can we do about this?" the official said. Later, according to the official, McCabe called Priebus and told him the FBI "would love to help but we can't get into the position of making statements on every story."

The official said Comey later reached out to Priebus and said "the story was garbage."

According to the official, Comey told Priebus, "We'd love to help," but that the bureau wouldn't "get into issuing a statement."