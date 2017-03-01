"It's dead on arrival." Republicans in Congress are balking at Trump's sweeping budget cuts. - Vox

President Trump is currently crafting a budget to send to Congress. His initial outline would boost military spending by 10 percent in fiscal year 2018. And to pay for that, he’s proposing steep cuts to a bunch of other domestic agencies — including, reportedly, a 24 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency and a 30 percent cut to the State Department. Suffice to say, those are wrenching changes.

But ultimately, Congress will have the final say over any budget. And key Senate Republicans are already skeptical of Trump’s outline. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told NBC that the reported State Department cuts were "dead on arrival."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also told reporters on Tuesday that any budget including such deep cuts to the State Department would never pass through the Senate.

A few Republicans are also balking at Trump’s proposed EPA cuts, which would likely mean eliminating not just climate change programs but cutting back on a variety of other popular environmental measures as well.