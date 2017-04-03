Newsvine

Magic Moose

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 462 Comments: 840 Since: Apr 2011

Trump's Presidency Is Stalled And Sputtering

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Magic Moose View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Mon Apr 3, 2017 10:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Since the Republican health care bill collapsed a little more than a week ago, President Trump's White House has struggled with a path forward. Trump is dealing with finger-pointing and infighting that threatens to derail his agenda, as well as nagging Russia investigations on Capitol Hill that are raising more questions than answers about his team.

And Trump has a real perception problem with the American public — he has the lowest approval rating at this point of any president in more than half a century.

This past week didn't help matters. Let's recap as well as look ahead:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor