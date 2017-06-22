Trump: 'I just don't want a poor person' in top economic roles

President Trump late Wednesday said he'd prefer not to have a "poor person" in top economic positions in his administration.

"Somebody said, 'Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy?' No it's true. And Wilbur's a very rich person in charge of commerce," Trump said during a rally in Iowa, referring to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross."I said, 'Because that's the kind of thinking we want...because they're representing the country. They don't want the money.'"

Trump said these people had to "give up a lot" to take jobs in his administration. He added that they "are great brilliant business minds."

"And that's what we need. That's what we have to have so the world doesn't take advantage," Trump added.

"We can't have the world taking advantage of us anymore. And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions, I just don't want a poor person. Does that make sense?"

Trump added that if his supporters "insist" he change his thinking, he would.

"But I like it better this way," he said.

During the rally Wednesday evening, Trump also slammed the Democrats for their recent losses in congressional special elections this year and the media for not predicting Republican victories.

The administration is saying recent votes are proof that Americans approve of Trump's agenda.