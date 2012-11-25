Judge Sentences Teen To Church

An Oklahoma teen has been sentenced to a decade in the pews.

Tyler Alred, 17, must attend church every Sunday for 10 years as part of his deferred sentence for a DUI manslaughter case he pled guilty to in August, the Tulsa World reported. Alred killed his friend and passenger, John Luke Dum, 16, of Muskogee, Okla., Dec. 3 when he crashed his Chevrolet pickup into a tree. Although Alred passed two Breathalyzer tests—his 0.06 and 0.07 samples fell just below the legal limit of 0.08—he was considered under the influence because he was underage.

Alred’s clean criminal and school records helped him avoid jail time, but the Muskogee County judge who deferred his sentence also slapped him with a list of probation conditions, according to reports. In addition to his mandated church attendance, Alred must also wear an alcohol-monitoring anklet, attend victim-impact panels, speak at events about the consequences of drinking and driving, and graduate from high school.