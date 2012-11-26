Buffett renews argument for millionaire's tax

Warren Buffett is again arguing for higher taxes on himself and other high-income individuals, calling for an even steeper bite than in the Obama administration's "Buffett Rule."

In an op-ed column in Monday's New York Times, Buffett advocates that taxable income of between $1 million and $10 million should be taxed at a minimum 30% rate, and that income above $10 million should be taxed at 35%.

"A plain and simple rule like that will block the efforts of lobbyists, lawyers and contribution-hungry legislators to keep the ultrarich paying rates well below those incurred by people with income just a tiny fraction of ours," Buffett writes. "Only a minimum tax on very high incomes will prevent the stated tax rate from being eviscerated by these warriors for the wealthy."

President Obama, in arguing for a millionaire's tax that is commonly called the Buffett rule, is seeking a minimum 30% rate on income above $1 million.

While the top marginal tax rate is higher than 30%, many wealthy taxpayers pay less because their income comes from sources such as capital gains or carried interest, which have a lower tax rate.