Newsvine

Magic Moose

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 373 Comments: 741 Since: Apr 2011

Krugman: A Short History of Takers

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Magic Moose View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Nov 28, 2012 4:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

NIcholas Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute is one of the unsung heroes of the recent election. His work claiming that we have become a nation of takers, reliant on the government to take care of us, helped define the tone and language with which Republicans talk to each other, especially when they don’t think anyone else is listening; hence Romney’s 47 percent remarks, and President Obama’s road to reelection. Thanks!

Now, many people have pointed out that Eberstadt’s alleged evidence for the taker hypothesis is really mainly just saying that Medicare and Medicaid have gotten a lot more expensive. So I’m doing prep work for classes next semester, and I thought I’d just graph government transfer payments other than Medicare/Medicaid as a share of GDP.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor