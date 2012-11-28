Hockey Player Gets DUI While Wearing Teletubby Costume

A Detroit Red Wings prospect faces charges under Michigan's tough "super drunk" designation following a traffic stop during which police discovered him clad in a Teletubby costume.

According to a Grand Rapids police report obtained by MLive.com, Riley Sheahan twice registered a blood alcohol level of .30 percent when tested in jail after his arrest on Oct. 29.

Police say the 20-year-old Grand Rapids Griffins center from St. Catharines, Ontario, was wearing the costume of a purple Teletubby known as Tinky Winky during the stop.

The "super drunk" charge carries a penalty of 180 days in jail and possible deportation. Sheahan also faces a charge of providing false information, as he was carrying the driver's license of fellow Wings prospect Brendan Smith when he was arrested.

According to the police report, Sheahan told police he was using Smith's license so he could get into bars. Smith, 23, was the Red Wings' first-round pick in 2007.

The police report didn't say how Sheahan got possession of Smith's identification.

Sheahan also was arrested on alcohol-related charges in 2010 (public intoxication, consumption by a minor) when he was a freshman at Notre Dame.

Wings assistant general manager Jim Nill says Sheahan is "getting help right now and will continue to get help."

Sheahan's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.