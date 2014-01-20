Happy MLK, Jr. Day!
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." – Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mr. President, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and all who commit to ending any racial divide, no more playing the race card.
Sarah Palin honors Martin Luther King day by telling Barack Obama to stop 'playing the race card'
Seeded on Mon Jan 20, 2014 2:31 PM
