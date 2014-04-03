Boomer Esiason rips Mets infielder for taking paternity leave

You don't mandate that your wife have a c-section so that you don't miss about 1% of the season. Boomer Esiason is an idiot.

This seems almost too silly to bother indulging, but, well, here: New York sports-talk radio hosts Craig Carton and Boomer Esiason ripped Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy for using his collectively bargained right to paternity leave to be with his wife in Florida after the birth of his son.

Esiason, a former NFL quarterback, argues that Murphy and his wife should have scheduled a Caesarian-section birth before the season started, because, hey, why wouldn’t someone want to subject his wife and child to the increased risks inherent in that procedure on behalf of two games of Mets baseball?