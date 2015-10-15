Colorado girl finds racist note in Wendy's kids meal

A Colorado Wendy's said two employees were fired after a mother revealed a racist note was discovered in a kids meal served to her young daughter.

Manige Osowski said she and her family visited the Wendy's in Arvada Oct. 8 and her young daughter discovered a playing card in her kids meal toy that someone had covered in profanity and racial slurs.

"I had to explain to my child what the 'N' word means and she's never heard that term before," Oswoski told KDVR-TV.

Wendy's officials said the two employees responsible for the incident have been fired.