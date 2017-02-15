Conway Should Be Investigated For Plugging Ivanka Trump Products, Ethics Agency Says : The Two-Way : NPR

Office of Government Ethics Director Walter M. Shaub Jr. is recommending an investigation and possible disciplinary action be taken against Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Trump, for urging shoppers to buy fashion products sold by Trump's daughter Ivanka.

"Under the present circumstances, there is strong reason to believe that Ms. Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct and that disciplinary action is warranted," Shaub wrote in a letter to White House deputy counsel Stefan C. Passantino.

Conway appeared on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, where she addressed Nordstrom's recent decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of products because of what it said were poor sales.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff is what I would tell you. I hate shopping, and I'm gonna go get some on myself today," Conway said.

Ivanka Trump has a successful line of clothing, jewelry and shoes that is carried by numerous retailers.