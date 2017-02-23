Trump Administration Rescinds Obama Rule On Transgender Students' Bathroom Use : The Two-Way : NPR

Enlarge this image The Trump administration has reversed federal guidance that directed public schools to allow students to use the restrooms and locker rooms that corresponded to their gender identities. Sara D. Davis/Getty Images The Trump administration is rescinding guidance issued by its predecessor on the rights of transgender students to use bathrooms based on the gender with which they identify.

The move reverses guidance the Obama administration publicized in May 2016, which said a federal law known as Title IX protects that right.

The Justice and Education departments said Wednesday the Obama documents do not "contain extensive legal analysis or explain how the position is consistent with the express language of Title IX, nor did they undergo any formal public process. This interpretation has given rise to significant litigation regarding school restrooms and locker rooms."

A letter issued by the departments also says there "must be due regard for the primary role of states and local school districts in establishing educational policy."

Civil rights groups say they worry the new move could lead to bullying and violence against vulnerable transgender kids. Some are protesting outside the White House Wednesday evening.

About 150,000 young people ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender, the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law reports.

The change also could upend a case involving a Gloucester, Va., student, Gavin Grimm, that the Supreme Court was preparing to hear this term. Grimm's lawsuit argues the bathroom policy is unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment and violates Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972, a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination by schools.