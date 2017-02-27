SpaceX Announces Plans To Send Two Customers To The Moon

The private company SpaceX has announced that it plans to send two passengers on a mission beyond the moon in late 2018.

If the mission goes forward, it would be the "first time humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit since the days of Apollo," as NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce told our Newscast unit.

The two private citizens approached the company about the idea and have already paid a sizable deposit, CEO Elon Musk told reporters in a conference call. These private individuals will also bear the cost of the mission.

"I think this should be a really exciting mission that hopefully gets the world really excited about sending people into deep space again," Musk said. As the company puts it: "This presents an opportunity for humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years and they will travel faster and further into the solar system than any before them."

The plan for this private mission is to send the two people to loop around the moon and then return to Earth. They will not land on the moon's surface.