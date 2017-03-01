Trump proposed 5 specific policies to replace Obamacare. Here's how they work. - Vox

President Donald Trump used his first congressional address to deliver a five-point outline of some policies he supports in an Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan.

Trump only briefly explained each, but what he described are in line with what we know House Speaker Paul Ryan and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price support.

Hill Republicans badly need to get on the same page to craft and pass a bill. Trump basically told party leaders they are on the right track, but he did not provide any further direction or a pitch for unity. Quite the opposite — he even decided to take sides on one specific issue diving Republicans: whether the replacement plan ought to include tax credits.

Here’s a guide to the specific policies Trump mentioned, what they mean, and how they fit into the current political debate over the fate of the Affordable Care Act.