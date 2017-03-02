Trump Promises Aggressive Enforcement Of U.S. Trade Laws

The Trump administration is promising an aggressive effort to pry open foreign markets for U.S. exports, even if that means sidestepping the World Trade Organization.

The president's trade policy agenda, made public late Wednesday, says the administration will "use all possible leverage" to open global markets to American goods and services, while cracking down on unfair trading practices by other countries.

The document says the U.S. will rely on strict enforcement of American trade laws and won't be bound by international settlement mechanisms like the WTO.

"In too many instances, Americans have been put an an unfair disadvantage in global markets," the agenda says. ""It's time for a more aggressive approach."

The document reflects Trump's skepticism of multilateral organizations and his focus on defending what he sees as America's self-interest.

"It's been a long time since we had fair trade," Trump said Tuesday in a speech to a joint session of Congress. "I am not going to let America and its great companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer."

For more than 20 years, the U.S. has relied on the WTO to settle disputes, a system the U.S. helped build. But the Trump administration says the international body is ill-equipped to deal with competitors like China that it says are neither market-oriented nor transparent.

Trade advocates worry that attitude could unravel a decades-old commitment to international dispute resolution.

"The U.S. has been a major force behind international institutions and a world leader in pushing for trade liberalization," says senior fellow Carolyn Freund of the pro-trade Peterson Institute for International Economics. "If the U.S. isn't going to do it, it's difficult to imagine who is."

Freund warns that other countries might retaliate by adopting protectionist policies of their own.

"That would hurt our exporters because we'll see them being targets of various tariffs in other countries around the world," Freund says. "If we don't have the WTO to moderate trade disputes, it's very easy for protection to spiral out of control."