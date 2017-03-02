Schumer Says GOP Division Gives Democrats A Chance To Save Obamacare : NPR

President Trump's declaration during his speech to Congress Tuesday night that Obamacare is "collapsing" and must be replaced was cheered by Republicans.

But Republican lawmakers remain unable to coalesce behind an approach to their oft-stated goal of repeal and replace, and Democrats believe they hold the upper hand to the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

In an interview with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep that aired Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the odds "are much greater than half" that the ACA will remain in place.

Schumer cited the pledge by three Republican senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, and Ted Cruz of Texas, in support of what they called #FullRepeal of Obamacare, which is further than other republican Senators have said they are willing to go.

Schumer said if they lose those votes, "that's the margin" and Republicans don't have enough votes to support any kind of replacement.

Schumer said Democrats are willing to sit down and negotiate with Republicans about "how to improve the ACA," but he said Democratic Senators are united in opposition "to any form of repeal."