Can Democrats Turn Activism Into Votes? Special Elections Might Be A Clue : NPR

Democrats have a long way to go to rebuild their party after brutal losses across the board last November. But they're seeing glimmers of hope in recent and upcoming special elections where they argue the backlash to President Trump is resulting in change at the ballot box.

Last weekend, Democrats won a special election for a Delaware state senate seat that normally wouldn't have gotten so much national attention. But party officials, including newly-elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, were quick to point to the margin of their win as evidence that liberal protests were being translated into real results.

On NBC's "Meet The Press" Sunday, Perez called Democrat Stephanie Hansen's victory that kept Democrats in the state senate majority, a prime example of "how we are putting our activism into action." The race had unusually high turnout for a special election and drew more than 1,000 volunteers an oft-overlooked legislative race Democrats only won by 267 votes two years ago.

Hansen told Delaware Public Media's James Dawson the energy her race attracted was a direct result of frustration with national Republicans and President Trump.

"We are the home of a sleeping giant that I believe has awoken and that sleeping giant that's representing the values, the Democratic values of inclusivity, of compassion, of kindness, of working together. You know, the opposite of prejudice," Hansen said.