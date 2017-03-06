Turkey-Germany Relations At New Low After Erdogan Makes Nazi Comparison : The Two-Way : NPR

After Germany canceled a political rally featuring a Turkish minister, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened the German government to the Nazis.

The comments mark a "new low in German-Turkish relations," NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports from Berlin. German officials condemned the inflammatory remarks but "stopped short of punitive actions against Ankara over the matter," Soraya says. "That's because Germany desperately needs Turkey's help to keep asylum seekers from flooring into Europe."

Germany is home to nearly 1.5 million Turks eligible to vote in Turkey's upcoming referendum, according to Turkish media. The vote will decide whether to expand the powers of the president. Authorities in southwest Germany cited security reasons in canceling the Turkish minister's planned speech.

"Two other meetings between Turkish officials and Turkish citizens ... went ahead anyway," Soraya adds.

Erdogan railed against the cancellation on Sunday, saying the practices are "no different than the Nazi ones of the past," according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

He also appeared to threaten Germany if it tried to stop him from speaking in the country at some point in the future. "If you don't let me in, or if you don't let me speak, I will make the whole world rise up," he said, according to Deutsche Welle.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that there was no justification for the comments, saying such comparisons serve only to diminish the suffering of the Nazis' victims.