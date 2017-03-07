WHO Report: Environmental Hazards Kill 1.7 Million Kids Under Age 5 Each Year : Goats and Soda : NPR

According to two new World Health Organization reports, about 1.7 million children under the age of 5 die each year because of environmental hazards. It's the first such estimate of the child death toll from environmental causes.

"That terrible figure" makes up about a quarter of child deaths under 5, says Dr. Maria Neira, WHO's public health and environment department director and lead author on the reports. In addition, children can experience mental and physical developmental disorders and an increased lifelong risk for certain diseases because of exposure to pollutants.

The causes of death include respiratory diseases and illnesses spread by water pollution like diarrhea and intestinal infections, as well as non-communicable diseases like cancer, congenital diseases and asthma. These might arise from air pollution or from exposure to toxins in the environment like heavy metals.

Because unhealthy environments might include stagnant water where mosquitoes breed, deaths from mosquito-borne diseases like malaria or dengue are included. "WHO is looking for things they can prevent so they define environment broadly," says Dr. Philip Landrigan, the dean for global health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, who did not work on the report. "It does not in any way detract or diminish the gravity or credibility of the findings," he says.

The report finds that indoor and outdoor air pollution is one of the most extreme hazards to children's health — and it's on the rise. Even though air pollution levels have dropped over the years in high-income countries, on average the global figures for air pollutants have risen 8 percent between 2008 and 2013, according to the WHO. Air pollution is associated with a majority of the 600,000 child deaths from respiratory illnesses each year.