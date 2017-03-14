Rupert Murdoch And Donald Trump, An Alliance Of Mutual Interest : NPR

The Trump era has opened with the promise of a White House foothold for media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

It looks to be the kind of warm and solicitous reception in the corridors of presidential power that he has long enjoyed abroad.

Murdoch has told close associates that the nation's 45th president calls to confer frequently — as often as multiple times a week — and that he has visited the White House to meet with Trump more than once.

"They have been friends for a long time," White House press secretary Sean Spicer wrote in an email to NPR. "They speak on occasion as the president does with all his friends."

Murdoch sits atop a twin media empire, made up of 21st Century Fox and News Corp, which together include such properties in the United States as The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, New York Post and more than two dozen local television stations.

His interests span journalism, commerce and politics. But Murdoch has repeatedly proved a more pragmatic conservative entrepreneur than pure ideologue.

The White House did not respond to requests to elaborate on the nature or content of Murdoch's conversations with the president. The Trump administration has not yet released any lists of visitors to the White House, though press aides have said they're working to set that up. Murdoch's aides declined to comment altogether, saying his travel and conversations must remain private.