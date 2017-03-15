Planned Parenthood Would Lose Millions In Medicaid Payments Under Health Plan : Shots - Health News : NPR

The proposed American Health Care Act targets the health provider Planned Parenthood with a set of proposed limits on Medicaid payments to the organization.

Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office confirmed the magnitude of those limits. The Republican plan would block $178 million in Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood in 2017.

"The vast majority of our patients are on some kind of federal program," Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, told NPR's Ari Shapiro on Tuesday.

In all, she said, about 1.6 million patients receive health care from the organization each year through federal programs such as Medicaid, totaling upwards of $400 million in annual federal reimbursements.

"Planned Parenthood operates just like every other health care provider in this country that provides abortion services. We get reimbursed for preventive care," she explained.

"I guess if you want to reduce unintended pregnancy and the need for abortion, the last thing you should do is try to deny women the access to family planning," Richards said.

Tom Glessner, the president of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, which lobbies against abortion, is optimistic about the projected savings for the federal government.

"On the positive side, taxpayers benefit from this provision," he told NPR. "Taxpayers would spend $156 million less, over a decade, by defunding Planned Parenthood, even if women used more Medicaid dollars during their pregnancies."

Glessner was referring to the increase in births the CBO projects if Medicaid patients are cut off from Planned Parenthood. The costs associated with about 45 percent of all births in the U.S. are paid for by the Medicaid program.

"In the one-year period in which federal funds for Planned Parenthood would be prohibited under the legislation, the number of births in the Medicaid program would increase by several thousand, increasing direct spending for Medicaid by $21 million in 2017," the CBO report notes.

The Republican plan technically cuts off funding to Planned Parenthood for only one year. If the organization stops providing abortions, it will be eligible for Medicaid reimbursements again. But Richards said there is no chance that will happen.