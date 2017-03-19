The boycott against Beauty and the Beast is about much more than the movie - Vox

Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s fairytale romance, is the story of a bison-human hybrid who falls in love with a human woman; of servants cursed and turned into flatware and other household items; of Stockholm syndrome; of an abusive misogynist who eats five dozen eggs a day. But the thing that has gotten people really upset about the new film — a live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic — is that one of its characters is gay.

Director Bill Condon revealed this month that one of the tweaks he’s made to the original tale of beauty-meets-beast, is that LeFou, Gaston’s sidekick played by Disney all-star shortstop Josh Gad, is a gay man.

It isn’t implied. It isn’t allegorical. LeFou is, in Condon’s words, “explicitly gay.”

Condon’s rejiggering of a classic has hit a nerve: A drive-in theater in Alabama has boycotted the film, the Russian government is considering doing the same, and the film censorship board in Malaysia asked Disney to cut the film’s gay scene (the studio refused). And the news that an Alabama movie theater, Mother Russia, and Malaysian censors are seeing eye-to-eye over banning a Disney film has a novelty to it. That Alabama theater is now part of the national news cycle — part of the larger discussion on LGBTQ tolerance.

But like so many of today’s cultural controversies, this fight over boycotting the movie is part of a bigger picture. It’s not just about Beauty and the Beast or gay rights. It’s about the outrage culture we’ve grown so accustomed to, the spectacle, and the opportunity to define ourselves online by publicly performing our morals.