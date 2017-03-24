Utah Cuts DUI Alcohol Limit To Lowest Level In U.S.; Law Also Affects Gun Owners

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a bill into law that lowers the maximum blood alcohol limit for drivers to .05 percent from the current legal threshold of .08 percent — giving Utah the strictest drunken driving law in the nation.

In addition to drivers, the law applies to anyone carrying a dangerous weapon.

Lowering the limit has been controversial, pitting opponents in the tourism and hospitality industry against backers in the health and transportation fields. As member station KUER's Julia Ritchey reports, "The governor's office has been inundated with hundreds of calls on the bill, most of them in opposition."