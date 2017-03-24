Beer Brewers Test A Taboo, Recyling Water After It Was Used In Homes

There are beers that can make headlines simply by existing, especially if they use unique ingredients. That's the case with Stone Brewing's Full Circle Pale Ale, whose key component — water — came from an advanced filtration system that recycles and purifies San Diego wastewater that had previously been used in taps, toilets and showers.

The beer is like many other modern pale ales, Stone says, with a rich caramel body underpinning the hops' floral, fruity notes. It was brewed to be "refreshingly clean," the brewer says, and was declared "fantastic" by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

"I thought it was excellent," said Tim Suydam, Stone's senior water operations manager. "I thought it was a great beer."

For a batch of beer that was only around five half-barrels and was limited to a special event for San Diego's recycled water campaign, "there is an amazing amount of interest in this story," says Stone representative Colleen Gatlin. And that includes both the media and beer fans.

"We've had a lot of people asking, 'How do we get it?' " Gatlin says.

Suydam oversaw a large part of Stone's project, which began as a way for city leaders to show the merits of its Pure Water demonstration facility in San Diego, which plans to use recycled water for one-third of its water supply within the next 20 years.