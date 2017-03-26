Trump Warns In 'Art Of The Deal': 'Deliver The Goods' Or Lose In A 'Landslide'

The negotiator-in-chief couldn't seal the deal.

President Trump, the former businessman who has never been shy about touting his negotiating skills, has for several weeks been involved in a high-profile negotiation and persuasion effort with members of his own party in an effort to pass the American Health Care Act.

That effort failed.

But this is how Trump sold himself.

"All those politicians in Washington, and not one good negotiator," he bemoaned in August 2011. It was the day after then-President Obama and congressional Republicans struck a deal over raising the debt ceiling in a high-stakes negotiation.

A year and a half later, he offered, "If the Republicans need a chief negotiator I am always available."

In his 1987 book, Trump: The Art of The Deal, the president and his co-author Tony Schwartz wrote about how Trump approaches negotiations. In Chapter 2, Trump describes "The Elements of the Deal," with sections like "Think Big," "Enhance Your Location" and "Contain the Costs."

Here are a few excerpts that seem newly relevant in light of the health care bill's failure: