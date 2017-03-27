Ivanka Trump once organized a campaign encouraging women to share their job titles - Vox

Ivanka Trump is refusing to be transparent about her current position at the White House but only two years ago she crafted an entire campaign encouraging women to do the opposite.

“Record yourself saying your extended job title, followed by your name and actual job title,” reads a post on her website, advertising a campaign that encourages women to state all of their roles, even the ones that extend beyond the workplace. “Post the video to your social channels and tag a few of the women who inspire you to encourage them to follow suit. Be sure to hashtag #WomenWhoWork and tag @IvankaTrump.”

The post is dated November 16, 2014, and is still the main landing page for the “Women Who Work” section of Trump’s website, an initiative she recently turned into an upcoming book that will be published as she is moving into her office in the White House.

The video for the campaign ends with Trump saying, “Let’s show the world what it is to be a woman who works.”

Turns out there are a few people wondering “what it is to be a woman who works” in the White House with no official title or job description and little experience beyond being the daughter of the president.