Would-be Climate Tinkerers Shun Federal Funding Under Trump

President Trump issued a sweeping executive order on Tuesday that will begin to undo a slew of government efforts to fight global warming.

Among those worrying and watching to see how the executive order plays out are scientists who actually are in favor of exploring bold interventions to artificially cool the climate.

Just a year ago, some hoped that the U. S. government would start funding such research and take a leadership role. Back then, advocates for the work saw public funding as ideal, because it would foster transparency, accountability and public trust.

But now that the Trump administration is in charge, those folks have changed their views.

Today, if officials offered money for a big research program on climate engineering, "I would say, 'No, thank you,' " Ted Parson, who specializes in environmental law at UCLA, told NPR.

Deliberate climate engineering has long had a reputation for being controversial and somewhat wacky — possibly even dangerous. But as our climate heats up, some have called it a bad idea whose time has come.

Proposals include spraying particles into the stratosphere to reflect incoming sunlight and cool the entire planet. Serious research groups want to conduct small, low-risk studies to see what might be possible, and to probe the particles' microphysics and chemistry.

This kind of approach is starting to seem downright respectable — even the prestigious National Academy of Sciences recently called for more research on climate geoengineering.

"The research that is being proposed is tiny and completely innocuous," Parson said. "One of the groups that's interested in doing this wants to spray sea salt up into the air to see what happens to the transmission of sunlight."

But many environmentalists are suspicious of efforts to tinker with the climate. What's more, they think just talking about the possibility of cooling the planet will threaten the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

So the last thing Parson would want is for this research to be associated with the Trump administration.