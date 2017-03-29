U.S. Census To Leave Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity Questions Off New Surveys : The Two-Way : NPR

The U.S. Census Bureau published a list on Tuesday of more than 50 planned topics of questions for the 2020 Census and the American Community Survey.

Hours after it first appeared online, one of those topics was removed: sexual orientation and gender identity, which was listed as "proposed" on the second-to-last page of the original report.

In a written statement, a Census Bureau spokesperson says the report "inadvertently listed sexual orientation and gender identity as a proposed topic in the appendix. This topic is not being proposed to Congress for the 2020 Census or American Community Survey."

Questionnaires for the census and the American Community Survey have not asked for sexual orientation and gender identity before, although the bureau has collected information about same-sex couples based on answers to questions about a respondent's sex and relationship to other people in a household.

Many LGBT rights groups were disappointed to see the topic disappear from that list. Reliable data about the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are hard to come by, and advocates say policymakers need that information to make informed decisions.

"We feel like it's a lost opportunity," says Meghan Maury, director of the Criminal and Economic Justice Project at the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Maury sees the Census Bureau's decision as part of a pattern of recent moves by the Trump administration to remove questions about sexual orientation from other surveys by federal agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services, as the Associated Press recently reported.