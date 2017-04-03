Trump's Presidency Is Stalled And Sputtering

Since the Republican health care bill collapsed a little more than a week ago, President Trump's White House has struggled with a path forward. Trump is dealing with finger-pointing and infighting that threatens to derail his agenda, as well as nagging Russia investigations on Capitol Hill that are raising more questions than answers about his team.

And Trump has a real perception problem with the American public — he has the lowest approval rating at this point of any president in more than half a century.

This past week didn't help matters. Let's recap as well as look ahead: