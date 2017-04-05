LGBT Employees Protected By Federal Civil Rights Act, Appeals Court Rules

Teacher Kimberly Hively alleged Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend, Ind., denied her a full-time job because she is a lesbian. On Tuesday, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals said such discrimination violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The 8-3 ruling is the first by a federal appeals court to recognize the law as protecting workplace rights of LGBT employees.

As NPR's Nathan Rott reports for our Newscast desk: "The decision comes just weeks after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals [in Atlanta] ruled the opposite way, saying that Title VII [of the act] does not bar discrimination based on sexual orientation."

In that case, as reported by NPR's Carrie Johnson, "a security guard sued her employer for harassment and for allegedly forcing her out of a job at Georgia Regional Hospital because she's lesbian and 'gender-nonconforming.' "

The Chicago-based 7th Circuit "is considered relatively conservative and five of the eight judges in the majority were appointed by Republican presidents, making the finding all the more notable," according to The Associated Press.