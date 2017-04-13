OK Google, Burger King Hijacked Your Speakers ... And Failed Pretty Quickly

Real quick, here's a list of ingredients you're unlikely to find in your next Burger King Whopper:

Chocolate candy

Toenail clippings

Cyanide

Rat

Medium-sized child

Yet for a while Wednesday, those are precisely the ingredients — according to Business Insider and The Verge, at least — that the fast-food chain's new commercial accidentally directed viewers to check out.

The pitchman in Burger King's brief advertisement played off that brevity by noting he just didn't have enough time to list all "the fresh ingredients in the Whopper sandwich" — so instead, he simply pulled the camera near and closed with a question addressed to the viewers' home device: "OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?"

The idea was that if the search company's smart speaker (and possibly future sentient overlord) Google Home happened to be listening nearby, it would then answer the question with a makeshift promo for the burger — an explanation of Burger King's signature item.

And there is video proof the stunt indeed worked like a charm ...

... for a little while, that is. You see, two problems cropped up pretty quickly.

First off, Business Insider notes the ad sent Google Homes directly to Wikipedia, which — as high school syllabuses across the country will warn you — is not always a reliable source of accurate information. Enterprising trolls all but immediately took to the Whopper page to make some rather clever (if dubious) edits.

Hence the toenail clippings.