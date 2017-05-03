Orioles' Adam Jones Receives Ovation At Fenway After Alleged Epithets

Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones received an extended ovation from fans at Boston's Fenway Park on Tuesday night, one day after he says he heard racists taunts from fans at the same park.

Jones, who is African-American, also said someone in the stands threw a bag of peanuts at him Monday night.

At Tuesday's game, many fans applauded and stood up as Jones went to bat in the first inning. Boston pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound to let Jones relish the moment and some Red Sox players also applauded.

Before the game, Red Sox player Mookie Betts encouraged fans to stand up for Jones with a tweet. "Fact: I'm Black too," he tweeted.

"I just appreciate what they did," Jones told reporters just outside the visitor's clubhouse after the game. "I've never on the road gotten any ovations or anything like that, so it just caught me off guard a little bit. ... I just wanted to get in the box and get on with the game."

Jones called the heckling one of the worst experiences of his 12-year major league career. It was an unusually raucous night at the game — 34 fans, including the one who allegedly threw peanuts at Jones, were ejected from the park.