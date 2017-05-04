Colbert finally (and unapologetically) responds to #FireColbert backlash: 'I would do it again'

Stephen Colbert finally — and unapologetically — responded to criticism of his vulgar oral-sex joke about President Trump that led to a #firecolbert hashtag and a call to boycott advertisers of his CBS show.

“Welcome to ‘The Late Show,’ I’m your host Stephen Colbert,” he said at the top of Wednesday’s broadcast. “Still? Am I still the host?”

Thrusting his arms in the air, he added: “I’m still the host!”

“Now,” he continued, “folks, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that.

“I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

Colbert’s response came after mounting criticism from Trump supporters and conservatives spread on social media.

Though President Trump has for months been the target of Colbert’s pointed jokes and mockery, many critics said he went too far Monday in making an oral-sex joke about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a blistering broadside.