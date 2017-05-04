Boston Red Sox Fan Reports A Racial Slur, And A Lifetime Ban Results

At the same baseball game that saw Boston Red Sox fans make amends with a player targeted by racial slurs at Fenway Park, one fan reportedly used a slur to comment on a singer — and that fan has now been banned from the stadium.

"Yes, it was a racial comment," Red Sox club President Sam Kennedy said, according to the team. "It was a racial comment used to describe the national anthem that was taking place, the performance of the national anthem. It was sickening to hear."

The fan was ejected and told not to come back to Fenway after he used a slur in speaking to another fan about the Kenyan woman who had just sung the anthem before Tuesday's game.

Both of the men who were speaking are white. But the man to whom the remark was addressed is Calvin Hennick, the father of a 6-year-old, mixed-race son who was sitting with him in the stands.

"Took my son to his first baseball game tonight," Hennick wrote on Twitter, adding that he had "spent the day mentally defending my city" after Monday night's game in which Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was subjected to racial taunts and a bag of peanuts was thrown at him.

Describing the encounter with a man he described as a "middle-aged white fan," Hennick said the fan had criticized the woman who sang the anthem by saying, "It was too long, and she n******* it up."

"I thought that surely I'd misheard him," Hennick wrote, saying he asked the man to repeat himself.

"Just to be clear," Hennick said he then responded to the man, repeating his words back to him once again.

"That's right," the man replied, according to Hennick. "And I stand by it."

Hennick said he "immediately found an usher and told him what transpired."

"To the Sox's credit, they took the incident seriously," Hennick wrote, adding that when he was brought to identify the fan, the man denied using the slur. Hennick, his son and his father-in-law were given better seats, and the man was eventually kicked out.