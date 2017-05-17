Trump Impeachment Talk Grows From Conspiracy Theory To Mainstream

The elephant in the room whenever talking about Donald Trump and the Russia investigation is the big "I" word — impeachment.

The word had been in the not-so-far reaches of liberal conspiracy talk since Trump was elected. There's a web site with more than 976,000 signed onto a petition encouraging Congress to impeach Trump. There's even an "Impeach Donald Trump" Twitter handle.

It is highly unlikely — there's almost zero chance — Trump would be impeached by a Republican Congress.

But with the revelation that James Comey, who was fired as FBI director, penned a memo after a Valentine's Day meeting with Trump in which Comey associates say Trump asked him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the "I" word is creeping its way into the mainstream.

Asked on CNN by Wolf Blitzer after the news broke Tuesday evening if Trump could face impeachment, Maine independent Angus King said, "Reluctantly, Wolf, I have to say yes simply because obstruction of justice is such a serious offense."

He later walked that back during a conference call with Maine reporters. "You're jumping way forward," King said of the possibility of impeachment. "What we really need to do is get the facts of this situation." He added, "Before we start talking about obstruction of justice or impeachment, we need to get to the underlying facts."

The number of Democrats starting to use the "I" word is growing.

After Comey was fired, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, "It may well produce impeachment proceedings."

"We're actually pretty close to considering impeachment," said Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth.

"He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged," said Texas Democrat Al Green.

"We don't have to be afraid to use the word impeachment," California Democrat Maxine Waters said Tuesday at a conference of the liberal think tank, the Center for American Progress in Washington. "We don't have to think impeachment is out of our reach."