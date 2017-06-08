Read the messages at the heart of the Michelle Carter suicide-by-text manslaughter trial

The trial of a 20-year-old Plainville woman accused of persuading her boyfriend to kill himself in 2014 resumes Thursday, with prosecutors alleging she engaged in a “sick game of life and death” that triggered the suicide.

Prosecutors say Michelle Carter, then 17, helped her 18-year-old boyfriend Conrad Henri Roy III brainstorm ways to kill himself and persuaded him to follow through on the suicide after he expressed having second thoughts. On July 13, 2014, Roy was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in Fairhaven.

Their texting conversations in the week before Roy’s suicide were made public in court documents following Carter’s indictment.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and waived her right to a jury Monday, which means the trial will be decided by a single judge. Carter’s lawyer Joseph Cataldo told The Boston Globe in 2015 that the teenager had previously tried to help her boyfriend get help, but ultimately gave in and backed his suicide plan. Caltado also argued that the messages are protected by the First Amendment. Unlike 40 other states, Massachusetts does not have a law criminalizing assisted suicide.

But prosecutors say Carter played a significant coercive role. In one texting conversation, she consoled Roy that his family would come to “accept” his suicide, later adding, “Tonight is the night. It’s now or never.”