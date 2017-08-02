Trump Unveils Legislation Limiting Legal Immigration

President Trump unveiled controversial legislation on Wednesday that would sharply curtail legal immigration to the United States.
The president met Wednesday morning at the White House with two Republican senators pushing the legislation, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia.
One of President Trump's campaign promises was to reduce immigration, illegal and legal. The Cotton-Perdue legislation, also known as the RAISE Act (for Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy) would cut by half the number of legal immigrants accepted into the U.S. each year.
As NPR's John Burnett reported,
"Their bill would do three things: First, limit the number of foreign nationals who are able to get green cards to reunite with their families already in the U.S. — currently the largest category of legal immigrants; second, cut the number of refugees in half; third, eliminate the diversity visa lottery — a program that gives visas to countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.
"Cotton says the number of green cards awarded each year — about a million — is excessive.
" 'In one year, this would reduce it to around 600,000,' Cotton says. 'Over the span of the 10-year window it would fall to about 500,000.' "