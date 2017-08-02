Trump Unveils Legislation Limiting Legal Immigration

President Trump unveiled controversial legislation on Wednesday that would sharply curtail legal immigration to the United States.

The president met Wednesday morning at the White House with two Republican senators pushing the legislation, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia.

One of President Trump's campaign promises was to reduce immigration, illegal and legal. The Cotton-Perdue legislation, also known as the RAISE Act (for Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy) would cut by half the number of legal immigrants accepted into the U.S. each year.

As NPR's John Burnett reported,