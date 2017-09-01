Trump Says Jobs Can Close Racial Divides. Here's Why That's Unlikely

President Trump says he has a fix to the deep racial divide in America, blatantly exposed in the clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va.

"I think if we continue to create jobs at levels that I'm creating jobs, I think that's going to have a tremendously positive impact on race relations. I do. I do," he said in Phoenix on Aug. 22, adding that he thinks bigger paychecks will also help improve race relations.

Trump has repeated this belief in the wake of the Charlottesville violence that left a woman dead.

The idea here seems to be that closing some of the economic inequities among America's races will ease racial unrest. But that simple of a solution may be wishful thinking.

"I don't think there's any economic fix to improving race relations. That's putting too much of a burden on economics," says Gerald Jaynes, a professor of economics and African-American studies at Yale University.

We dove into exactly how big those gaps are (Answer: In some cases, they're huge) and assessed the persistent argument over how tightly linked economics and racism really are.