PHOTOS: Dramatic Satellite Images Show Texas Towns Before And After Harvey

It can be hard to grasp the full impact of what Harvey unleashed on the Gulf Coast of Texas. After all, the story has been told mostly at ground level: Texans wading across interstate highways, scores of people trapped in their homes, others piloting small boats to rescue them. We've learned of tragic attempts to check on loved ones and tales of people opening their homes and businesses to welcome those in need.

The long, hard work of recovery is just beginning, and there is just so much water.

Satellite imagery captured on Wednesday shows what Harvey wrought: flooding on an almost unfathomable scale, submerging entire cities.

The images below show five Texas towns, as they looked before and after the storm.